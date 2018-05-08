A Time of Blood

“A great read that accelerates the pace and goes one up on its excellent predecessor . . . Exciting, action-packed fantasy.”–Mark Lawrence





The second novel in acclaimed fantasy author John Gwynne’s Of Blood and Bone trilogy, an epic series perfect for fans of Anthony Ryan, Brandon Sanderson, and David Gemmell.





DEFY THE DARKNESS. DEFEND THE LIGHT.

Drem and his friends are haunted by the horrors they witnessed at the battle at Starstone Lake: the screams of men being warped into beasts and the sight of a demon rising from the dead. But worse than any memory is Fritha, the demons’ deadly high priestess. And she is hunting them.

Concealed in Forn Forest, Riv knows her very existence as a half-breed is a threat to the Ben-Elim. She represents their most dangerous secret-and if the warrior angels find her, they won’t hesitate to silence her.

As the demonic forces multiply, they send a mighty host to overthrow the angel’s stronghold. Like heroes of old, Drem, Riv, and the Bright Star’s warriors must battle to save themselves and save their land. But can the light triumph when the dark is rising?

