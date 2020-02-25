William Wakes Up

William and his animal friends have had the whole winter to nap. Now it’s time for them to wake up and welcome a very special guest. There’s lots to do to get ready, from scrubbing the floors to decorating the house to baking a tasty treat. But it’s so hard to leave a cozy bed. . . . Will everyone get up in time to do their part?





This book’s gentle rhymes and humorous illustrations full of signs of spring will make it a little easier to wait for the first warm days of the season.