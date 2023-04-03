Doggy Kisses

Description

Meet ten colorful, lovable (and sometimes a little slobbery) canine friends in this kid-friendly concept book—now in a new board book format! From one doggy kiss all the way up to ten, each page stars playful pooches showing love the best way they know how.



Filled with Todd Parr's signature bold and kid-friendly illustrations, here's a book that will make readers laugh out loud as they learn to count.