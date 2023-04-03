Doggy Kisses

Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>
Description
Meet ten colorful, lovable (and sometimes a little slobbery) canine friends in this kid-friendly concept book—now in a new board book format! From one doggy kiss all the way up to ten, each page stars playful pooches showing love the best way they know how.
Filled with Todd Parr's signature bold and kid-friendly illustrations, here's a book that will make readers laugh out loud as they learn to count.
What's Inside
Praise
Praise for Todd Parr:
"It's rare that a children's author appeals to adults, but when it happens, it's usually magic; Dr. Seuss, Shel Silverstein... Well, I've found another to add to the list: Todd Parr." —Kansas City Star
"Each book offers his bold, almost Haringesque signature style incorporating primary colors with messages that encourage and empower children to communicate their feelings while embracing their individuality." —Los Angeles Advocate
