The Princess Bride: A Counting Story

Heroes, giants, wizards, true love. Celebrate the beloved film with this charming board book that fans will want to share with the youngest readers.





There are 6 fingers on the Count’s right hand, 3 outlaws on a mission, 2 destined lovers, and 1 unforgettable story that brings them all together. Illustrated with vibrant art, this adorable book is the ultimate gift for fans of The Princess Bride to share with the toddlers in their life or give as a gift to fellow fans. It’s inconceivable that anyone wouldn’t love this charming book!





© The Princess Bride Limited. All Rights Reserved.