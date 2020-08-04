Once Upon a Song



Toddlers learning to identify numbers will love this charming and funny book, while music-savvy parents will enjoy the artistic representation of some of their favorite song titles from some of their favorite musical artists.



The book includes the following song titles:

– ONE Fine Day (The Chiffons)

– It Takes TWO (Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock)

– THREE Little Birds (Bob Marley)

– FOUR Strong Winds (Neil Young)

– High FIVE (Beck)

– SIX Weeks (James Morrison)

– SEVEN SEAS OF RHYE (Queen)

– EIGHT Days a Week (The Beatles)

– Love Potion No. 9 (The Clovers)

– TEN Feet Tall (Various)



A follow-up to Running Press Kids’s SOMEWHERE OVER THE RAINBOW: COLORS IN MUSIC, this will be an ideal gift for the music-loving kid or family.

