Once Upon a Song
A Numbers Primer for Music Lovers
A whimsical numbers board book that shares a little music history while teaching children the numbers 1 through 10.Read More
Toddlers learning to identify numbers will love this charming and funny book, while music-savvy parents will enjoy the artistic representation of some of their favorite song titles from some of their favorite musical artists.
The book includes the following song titles:
– ONE Fine Day (The Chiffons)
– It Takes TWO (Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock)
– THREE Little Birds (Bob Marley)
– FOUR Strong Winds (Neil Young)
– High FIVE (Beck)
– SIX Weeks (James Morrison)
– SEVEN SEAS OF RHYE (Queen)
– EIGHT Days a Week (The Beatles)
– Love Potion No. 9 (The Clovers)
– TEN Feet Tall (Various)
A follow-up to Running Press Kids’s SOMEWHERE OVER THE RAINBOW: COLORS IN MUSIC, this will be an ideal gift for the music-loving kid or family.
