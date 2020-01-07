Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A Counting Christmas Carol
A new STEAM-based board book series for the literature and book lover that teaches toddlers basic math skills.Read More
A Counting Christmas Carol is the second book in the Classic Concepts board book series that teaches STEAM skills through characters and stories from classic literature. In this take on A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, learn to count up to 10 alongside Dickens’s classic characters.
A Counting Christmas Carol is the second book in the Classic Concepts board book series that teaches STEAM skills through characters and stories from classic literature. In this take on A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, learn to count up to 10 alongside Dickens’s classic characters.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use