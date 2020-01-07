Misti Kenison

Misti Kenison is the author-illustrator of the Tiny Travelers boards books, Where’s Your Hat, Abe Lincoln? and Cheer Up, Ben Franklin! (both Sourcebooks), and the Fox & Goat Mysteries board book series from Schiffer Books. As a mom, she believes strongly in encouraging literacy at a very young age, and hopes that her new series will be another great tool for parents. Misti lives in Little Rock, Arkansas, with her husband and children and is the designer and owner of MK Design

