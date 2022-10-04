This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 9, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Real squirrels, real photos! Learn your numbers with Oakley the Squirrel in this charming book featuring Oakley and friends on a camping trip.



Oakley the Squirrel: Camping 1, 2, 3! is a counting book like no other. Oakley helps readers learn to count as he experiences the fun of a camping trip. Every page features photos of real squirrels! Photographer Nancy Rose lures squirrels into her photo frame using strategically placed peanuts, so they appear in squirrel-sized sets that replicate human life, complete with tents, s'mores, campfires, and more. It's irresistible!