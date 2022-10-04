Free shipping on orders $35+

Oakley the Squirrel: Camping 1, 2, 3!
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Oakley the Squirrel: Camping 1, 2, 3!

A Nutty Numbers Book

by Nancy Rose

Regular Price $8.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

Board book
Board book

Regular Price $8.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 9, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

May 9, 2023

Page Count

30 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523518319

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Concepts / Counting & Numbers

Description

Real squirrels, real photos! Learn your numbers with Oakley the Squirrel in this charming book featuring Oakley and friends on a camping trip.

Oakley the Squirrel: Camping 1, 2, 3! is a counting book like no other. Oakley helps readers learn to count as he experiences the fun of a camping trip. Every page features photos of real squirrels! Photographer Nancy Rose lures squirrels into her photo frame using strategically placed peanuts, so they appear in squirrel-sized sets that replicate human life, complete with tents, s'mores, campfires, and more. It's irresistible!

What's Inside

Read More Read Less