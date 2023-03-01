The Secret Life of Squirrels Mini Calendar 2024

Utterly, nuttily delightful!

Based on Nancy Rose’s popular and award-winning book series, this calendar features a year of adorable vignettes starring real-life squirrels. And no Photoshop—ever! Instead, she creates intricately detailed scenes with strategically placed nuts hidden inside, which attract backyard squirrels, drawing them in to become unwitting models in the dioramas. A squirrel couple enjoy a candlelit dinner of tasty nuts. A sporty squirrel takes a spin on a bike. And a brave squirrel ignores a scarecrow to nibble the fruits of the fall harvest. The cute-enhancing mini format is a perfect fit for small spaces, and charming captions accompany the photographs. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.