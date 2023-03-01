Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

The Secret Life of Squirrels Mini Calendar 2024
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Secret Life of Squirrels Mini Calendar 2024

by Workman Calendars

by Nancy Rose

Regular Price $8.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $8.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523519569

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Animals / General

Description

Utterly, nuttily delightful! 
Based on Nancy Rose’s popular and award-winning book series, this calendar features a year of adorable vignettes starring real-life squirrels. And no Photoshop—ever! Instead, she creates intricately detailed scenes with strategically placed nuts hidden inside, which attract backyard squirrels, drawing them in to become unwitting models in the dioramas. A squirrel couple enjoy a candlelit dinner of tasty nuts. A sporty squirrel takes a spin on a bike. And a brave squirrel ignores a scarecrow to nibble the fruits of the fall harvest. The cute-enhancing mini format is a perfect fit for small spaces, and charming captions accompany the photographs. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less