Oakley the Squirrel: The Search for Z
A Nutty Alphabet Book
Description
Real squirrels, real photos! Help Oakley the Squirrel find the missing letter Z in this charming alphabet book.
Oakley the Squirrel: The Search for Z is an alphabet book like no other. In it, we meet Little Oakley as he embarks on a quest to find the letter Z. He searches through an alphabet of human objects—looks beneath the Bed, claws through the Closet, digs through Drawers, examines his Easel, and so on. By the time he gets to a basket of yarn, Oakley starts to yawn, and soon falls asleep. And Z—as in, Zzzzzz!—appears!
Every page features photos of real squirrels—no photoshopping! Photographer Nancy Rose lures squirrels into her photo frame using strategically placed peanuts, so they appear in squirrel-sized sets that replicate indoor human life, complete with beds, hats, dining tables and food, laundry machines, campers, and more. It's irresistible!
