Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lena Wolfe
Lena Wolfe is a publishing professional who lives and works in New York City. She is a lover of cats, pizza, and 7′ 4″ tall French men.Read More
Bill Robinson is an illustrator and designer living in Los Angeles. He is currently a character designer at DreamWorks Animation and his previous clients include Disney, Sony, Warner Bros, Reel FX, Nickelodeon, and HBO. He has illustrated over 15 books for children and you can see more of his work at http://www.flimflammery.com or @flimflammery on Instagram and Twitter.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Princess Bride: A Counting Story
Heroes, giants, wizards, true love. Celebrate the beloved film with this charming board book that fans will want to share with the youngest readers.There are…