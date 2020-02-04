Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Lena Wolfe

Lena Wolfe is a publishing professional who lives and works in New York City. She is a lover of cats, pizza, and 7′ 4″ tall French men.

Bill Robinson is an illustrator and designer living in Los Angeles. He is currently a character designer at DreamWorks Animation and his previous clients include Disney, Sony, Warner Bros, Reel FX, Nickelodeon, and HBO. He has illustrated over 15 books for children and you can see more of his work at http://www.flimflammery.com or @flimflammery on Instagram and Twitter.
Read More Arrow Icon