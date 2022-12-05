This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 22, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

An homage to the joys of the season—from jumping into piles of leaves, to trick-or-treating, to baking tasty meals—written in sweet and simple verse.



Colors bursting, shadows tall. There’s lots to celebrate—it’s fall!



Break out your fuzzy socks and cozy scarves! Bring on the doughnuts, cider, and pies! It’s time for corn mazes, trick-or-treating, and all the Thanksgiving food you can eat.… It’s fall! With playful rhymes and lively illustrations, this celebratory book shows the many ways we welcome and enjoy a special season.