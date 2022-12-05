Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

It's Fall!
by Renée Kurilla

On Sale

Aug 22, 2023

Page Count

32 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316363990

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Concepts / Seasons

Description

An homage to the joys of the season—from jumping into piles of leaves, to trick-or-treating, to baking tasty meals—written in sweet and simple verse.

Colors bursting, shadows tall. There’s lots to celebrate—it’s fall!

Break out your fuzzy socks and cozy scarves! Bring on the doughnuts, cider, and pies! It’s time for corn mazes, trick-or-treating, and all the Thanksgiving food you can eat.… It’s fall! With playful rhymes and lively illustrations, this celebratory book shows the many ways we welcome and enjoy a special season.

