Renée Kurilla

Renée Kurilla is the author and illustrator of It's Fall!; One Springy, Singy Day; and the young graphic novel The Flower Garden. She has illustrated Chicks Rule! and Chicks Rock!, the Ada Lace chapter book series, and the Wild Fairies chapter books. Visit Renée online at kurillastration.com and on Instagram and Twitter @reneekurilla.