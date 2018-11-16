Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Caleb and Kit
From award-winning author Beth Vrabel comes a powerfully moving story about a magical friendship, coping with disability, and the pains of growing up and growing apart.Read More
Twelve-year-old Caleb is shorter, frailer, and more protected than most kids his age. That’s because he has cystic fibrosis, a diagnosis meaning lungs that fill with mucus and a shortened lifespan. Caleb tries not to let his disorder define him, but it can be hard with an overprotective mom and a perfect big brother.
Then Caleb meets Kit–a vibrant, independent, and free girl–and his world changes instantly. Kit reads Caleb’s palm and tells him they are destined to become friends. She calls birds down from the sky and turns every day into an adventure. Her magic is contagious, making Caleb question the rules and order in his life. But being Kit’s friend means embracing deception and danger, and soon Caleb will have to decide if his friendship with Kit is really what’s best for him–or her.
This new paperback edition includes a Q&A with the author as well as a sneak peek at Beth Vrabel’s next middle grade novel, The Humiliations of Pipi McGee.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
- Bank Street Best Children's Books of the Year (2018)
- A VOYA Top Shelf Fiction for Middle School Readers 2017 Selection
- Diverse Books Club pick (February 2018)
"A realistic story with strong, recognizable characters that doesn't reduce cystic fibrosis to a tragedy."—--Kirkus Reviews
"Filled with smart, witty, and magical writing, Kit and Caleb, and those around them, come to vibrant life in this heartbreaking story about the ties that bring people together, and the difficulties of facing the truth."—--Booklist
"Vrabel weaves all these elements into a story reminiscent of Katherine Paterson's classic Bridge to Terabithia that highlights day-to-day life with a common but devastating disease. Hand to readers looking for a novel about both the magic and the pain of friendship. "—--School Library Journal
"A compelling story of two struggling kids making their own safe haven."—--Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books
"A can't-put-it-down tale. Caleb's discoveries about his own strength and resilience during his friendship with free-spirited, imaginative Kit will expand your heart and fill your soul. From the beautiful cover to the last sentence, this book is a favorite to savor and share."—--Bibi Belford, author of Canned and Crushed
"Having a disability myself, my heart broke for Caleb who wants nothing more than to feel like a normal twelve-year-old kid - at any cost. Caleb and Kit will forever be entwined, the roots of their friendship solid, rich, and strong, just like this beautiful story."—--Kerry O'Malley Cerra, author of Just a Drop of Water
"In the midst of Kit's self-constructed fantasy world, Caleb's heroism is the real deal. He's determined, courageous, and witty despite his unusual physical challenges. Beth Vrabel doesn't shy away from the tough stuff that can complicate the lives of tweens. Readers young and old will find this a unique novel well-deserving of a permanent place on the family bookshelf."—--Melissa Hart, author of Avenging the Owl