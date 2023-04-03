Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>

Keyana Loves Her Friend
Keyana Loves Her Friend

by Natasha Anastasia Tarpley

Illustrated by Charnelle Pinkney Barlow

Hardcover
Dec 12, 2023

32 Pages

9780316056885

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Friendship

Catch up with Keyana in the amazing follow-up to Keyana Loves Her Family! Natasha Anastasia Tarpley (I Love My Hair!) pens a friend-focused sequel in this picture book series following an imaginative six-year-old and the people and places she adores.

Keyana is back and it's time for a slumber party!

Keyana is hosting her very best friend, Nia, over for a night of games, dancing, and splashing in the pool! But when Keyana and Nia have trouble seeing eye-to-eye, they'll have to come together to remember just how much they care about each other. 

With more warm illustrations by Charnelle Pinkney Barlow, Natasha Anastasia Tarpley's Keyana Loves her Friend gives young-readers a fresh new lesson on conflict resolution and the importance of friendship. 

