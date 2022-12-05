Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

by John Sandford

Illustrated by John Sandford

Hardcover
Hardcover

On Sale

Aug 22, 2023

Page Count

32 Pages

Publisher

Worthy Kids

ISBN-13

9781546003724

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Friendship

Description

Immerse yourself in a world reminiscent of a Brothers Grimm fairy tale with this gorgeously illustrated story about a reclusive fox, a mysterious tree, and the life-giving power of friendship.
 
BrindleFox refuses to be a friend, so he has no friends. He never lets anyone into his home, so he doesn't bother to clean it. Moss and ivy weave through his furniture, and weeds and grasses grow on his floors and in his drawers. One morning, he discovers something unexpected—a tree has begun sprouting from his back. Unphased by this development, he continues on with his life, and the tree continues to grow. One day, a strange heron appears in his tree. Furious, BrindleFox attempts to drive the intruder away and finds himself stunned by something he doesn't understand—a selfless act of kindness from a fearless new friend. 
 
     Brilliantly illustrated, BrindleFox touches on themes of sadness, loneliness, self-care, and the redeeming power of friendship in simple ways that children will intuitively understand. Little ones will be welcomed into a world brimming with hidden wonders and memorable characters that they will want to revisit time and time again.

