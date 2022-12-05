John Sandford

After seven years as an art director with Cricket Magazine, John Sandford has recently retired to pursue his own creative projects full-time. To bring words to life, John uses different approaches for each story to evoke mood, place, and the personality of characters. He studied painting and illustration at the American Academy of Art and illustrated his first picture book in 1978. Over the years, Sandford’s work has garnered many starred reviews as well as a Parents' Choice Gold medal (The Terrible Hodag and the Animals Catchers by Caroline Arnold, 2006). John lives in Chicago.