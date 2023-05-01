Go to Hachette Book Group home
Like You, Like Me
Contributors
Tulsi and Vanessa live on separate continents—one in the mountains in North America, and the other beside the sea in Africa. By exchanging letters, they learn that they both have prankster brothers, love music, and collect treasures from nature. Their daily sights and sounds may be different, but their feelings about their experiences hold many similarities.
This thoughtful story celebrates the connections between two kids who live worlds apart. Together they rejoice in their shared love of family, friends, and community.
Jan 16, 2024
- Jan 16, 2024
40 pages
- 40 pages
- Publisher
- Christy Ottaviano Books
9780316330084
- 9780316330084
