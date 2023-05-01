Go to Hachette Book Group home

Like You, Like Me

By Jenny Sue Kostecki-Shaw

A poetic pen pal picture book companion to the award-winning and bestselling Same, Same but Different—set in America and Africa—that celebrates the value of compassion, curiosity, and a global community. 

Tulsi and Vanessa live on separate continents—one in the mountains in North America, and the other beside the sea in Africa. By exchanging letters, they learn that they both have prankster brothers, love music, and collect treasures from nature. Their daily sights and sounds may be different, but their feelings about their experiences hold many similarities.

This thoughtful story celebrates the connections between two kids who live worlds apart. Together they rejoice in their shared love of family, friends, and community.

Genre:

On Sale
Jan 16, 2024
Page Count
40 pages
Publisher
Christy Ottaviano Books
ISBN-13
9780316330084

Jenny Sue Kostecki-Shaw

Jenny Sue Kostecki-Shaw is the creator of the acclaimed books Papa Brings Me the World; Luna & Me: The True Story of a Girl Who Lived in a Tree to Save a ForestMy Travelin’ Eye; and Same, Same but Different, for which she won the Ezra Jack Keats New Illustrator Award and the South Asia Book Award, among others. Jenny lives on a homestead in the mountains of northern New Mexico where she homeschools her children, and makes her books in a studio she and her family built with their own hands. She invites you to visit her online at jennysuekosteckishaw.com.

