About the Author

Jenny Sue Kostecki-Shaw is the creator of the acclaimed books Papa Brings Me the World; Luna & Me: The True Story of a Girl Who Lived in a Tree to Save a Forest; My Travelin’ Eye; and Same, Same but Different, for which she won the Ezra Jack Keats New Illustrator Award and the South Asia Book Award, among others. Jenny lives on a homestead in the mountains of northern New Mexico where she homeschools her children, and makes her books in a studio she and her family built with their own hands. She invites you to visit her online at jennysuekosteckishaw.com.