The Great Indoors
When the humans head out to go camping, the animals settle in for a relaxing holiday of their own! Teen bear takes over the bathroom with her curling iron, the beavers prepare their fanciest recipes, and the deer kick up their feet for a dance party. What starts as a little unwinding soon escalates to a big mess, just in time for everyone to head home. . . .
Julie Falatko and Ruth Chan’s quirky humors shine in this hilarious take on family trips that will have kids wondering what exactly goes on back at home when they’re on vacation.
"Chan's playful illustrations use clean lines and watercolor in light colors to build from fun to chaos."—Kirkus Reviews
"A laugh-out-loud title that's sure to be a hit with older preschoolers and early elementary students."—SLJ
"Kids will appreciate the entertaining riff on the way vacations go wrong and right, and maybe they'll cast a longing look behind them for possible animal adventure as they leave for their own holiday."—BCCB