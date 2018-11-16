How Much Does God Love You?

An endearing board book that celebrates God’s never-ending love for his children.

Author Michelle Medlock Adams answers the title question in simple, rhyming verse that relates God’s love to everyday objects familiar to children. Little ones will be comforted as they learn that God loves them with an unconditional, unfailing, and immeasurable love. Sweetly illustrated with a hint of humor, this book will delight children as they learn that God loves them “more than the yummiest cookie and more than the sunniest day.”