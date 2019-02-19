Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

If Jesus Lived Inside My Heart

by

A new size for this sweet and brightly colored board book that explores the presence of Jesus in our lives. If Jesus lived inside our hearts, would it show in our daily actions? This delightful little story explores just that as the toddlers in the story learn to be kind and generous in a variety of situations. The book may be used by parents as an introduction to Jesus and a way to discuss the many ways He lives within us. Bright and engaging illustrations from Amy Wummer enhance the appeal of the book to young children. Ages 2-5.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian

On Sale: August 1st 2014

Price: $6.99 / $9.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 22

ISBN-13: 9780824919375

WorthyKids Logo
Board book
Reader Reviews