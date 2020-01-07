Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

This Little Light of Mine

by

Little ones who are scared of the dark will love this comforting VeggieTales story about the ways God lights our path and shines through us.

It’s summer, and the Veggies are going camping. But Junior has a problem–he’s afraid of the dark. As night falls, his friends point out the different types of light all around them, from flashlights to campfires to lighthouses. But most importantly, Junior is reminded of the way God lights our path and shines through us to others. This charming tale with the popular Veggie crew will comfort little ones and inspire them to let their light shine.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Emotions & Feelings

On Sale: September 15th 2020

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 20

ISBN-13: 9781546036906

VeggieTales