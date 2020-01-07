This Little Light of Mine





It’s summer, and the Veggies are going camping. But Junior has a problem–he’s afraid of the dark. As night falls, his friends point out the different types of light all around them, from flashlights to campfires to lighthouses. But most importantly, Junior is reminded of the way God lights our path and shines through us to others. This charming tale with the popular Veggie crew will comfort little ones and inspire them to let their light shine.