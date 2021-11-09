Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

I Can Be Your Friend
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

I Can Be Your Friend

by Pamela Kennedy

Illustrated by Lisa Reed

Regular Price $7.99

Regular Price $11.99 CAD

Board book
Board book

Regular Price $7.99

Regular Price $11.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 5, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jul 5, 2022

Page Count

20 Pages

Publisher

Worthy Kids

ISBN-13

9781546002147

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Friendship

Description

Teach little ones about making and being friends with this VeggieTales board book about all the things that make friends the best. 

The Veggies know it is important to be kind and loving to all. Bob, Larry, Laura, Junior, and the rest of the Veggies learn all about what being a good friend means: being kind, forgiving one another, taking turns, sharing, and laughing together. Children will take away the message that we can be a friend to those we meet, whether we share a lot or very little in common on the surface, and that God is the best friend we can ever have.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

VeggieTales