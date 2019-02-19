Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Very Veggie Book of Prayers

Very Veggie Book of Prayers

by

Now little ones can join Bob, Larry, and the rest of the Veggie crew as they talk to God throughout the day. This padded board book collects nearly fifty rhyming prayers that cover the daily routines and worries of a preschooler. With prayers for starting the day, going to bed, and everything in between, this book will show little ones that any moment is a good moment to talk to God.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Religious / Christian / Devotional & Prayer

On Sale: February 12th 2019

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 26

ISBN-13: 9780824916923

WorthyKids Logo
Board book
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

VeggieTales