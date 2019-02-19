Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Very Veggie Book of Prayers
Now little ones can join Bob, Larry, and the rest of the Veggie crew as they talk to God throughout the day. This padded board book collects nearly fifty rhyming prayers that cover the daily routines and worries of a preschooler. With prayers for starting the day, going to bed, and everything in between, this book will show little ones that any moment is a good moment to talk to God.
Board book
