Silly Little Thing Called Love

Description

Join the Veggies as they learn how to love one another in this bright, fun-filled board book.



Love is patient, kind, and . . . silly? ​Favorite VeggieTales characters like Bob the Tomato and Larry the Cucumber set the record straight on what love really means in this funny, helpful board book. Combining humor and heart, the Veggies teach a faith-centric message about the importance of loving others, modeling loving behavior through a simple story and bright, engaging artwork. Veggie fans will love this board book about one of the most important values we can teach our children.