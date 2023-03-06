Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Silly Little Thing Called Love
Silly Little Thing Called Love

by Anne Kennedy Brady

Illustrated by Jerry Pittenger

Board book
Board book

On Sale

Nov 28, 2023

Page Count

20 Pages

Publisher

Worthy Kids

ISBN-13

9781546005476

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Values & Virtues

Description

Join the Veggies as they learn how to love one another in this bright, fun-filled board book.

Love is patient, kind, and . . . silly? ​Favorite VeggieTales characters like Bob the Tomato and Larry the Cucumber set the record straight on what love really means in this funny, helpful board book. Combining humor and heart, the Veggies teach a faith-centric message about the importance of loving others, modeling loving behavior through a simple story and bright, engaging artwork. Veggie fans will love this board book about one of the most important values we can teach our children.

What's Inside

VeggieTales