Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Buck Denver's Big, Big Bubble
A Lesson in Courage
What does it mean to have courage?Read More
Buck Denver wants to be brave but he’s worried about getting hurt, so he puts himself in a giant, protective bubble ball. When his friends find him bouncing up and down the street out of control, they come to his rescue with Bible stories that teach Buck the true meaning of courage. Buck learns that courage doesn’t come from being protected on the outside-it comes from knowing in our hearts that God is always with us.
Buck Denver wants to be brave but he’s worried about getting hurt, so he puts himself in a giant, protective bubble ball. When his friends find him bouncing up and down the street out of control, they come to his rescue with Bible stories that teach Buck the true meaning of courage. Buck learns that courage doesn’t come from being protected on the outside-it comes from knowing in our hearts that God is always with us.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use