Phil Vischer

Phil Vischer is an author, speaker, filmmaker, and voice actor, best known for the Christian children’s series VeggieTales®, which he created in a spare bedroom as a 25-year-old newly married starving artist. Since then, Phil has continued to pursue innovative ways to integrate faith and storytelling through fun and practical resources for families. Collectively, Phil’s creations, which include the educational series What’s in the Bible? and the autobiographical book Me, Myself & Bob, have sold more than 70 million copies around the world. Phil lives with his wife Lisa (aka Junior Asparagus) in West Chicago, Illinois. They have three adult children.