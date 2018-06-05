Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Phil Vischer
By the Author
Laugh and Learn Bible for Little Ones
Fifteen beautifully-illustrated, whimsically-written Bible stories that will introduce little learners to God's great story.The Laugh and Learn Bible for Little Ones is written by VeggieTales®…
Buck Denver's Big, Big Bubble
What does it mean to have courage?Buck Denver wants to be brave but he's worried about getting hurt, so he puts himself in a giant,…
Laugh and Learn Bible for Kids
Written by VeggieTales® creator Phil Vischer, this family Bible is more than a children's Bible storybook . . . it's a deep, engaging, laugh-out-loud gospel…
Buck Denver's Hammer of Strength
Help your kids learns the value of loving others with this vibrant picture book based on the popular video series Buck Denver Asks... What's in…
Buck Denver's Giant Robot Suit
From creator of Veggie Tales® Phil Vischer, these fun and easy-to-read picture books based on the popular video series Buck Denver Asks... What's in the…
Buck Denver's Bad, Bad Day
From creator of Veggie Tales® Phil Vischer, these fun and easy-to-read picture books based on the popular video series Buck Denver Asks... What's in the…
I Thank God for This Day!
Join Junior, Laura, and Annie as they enjoy a sunny day in the park with friends and family. And share in their delight as they…
