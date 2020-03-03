Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids
The Gospel in 52 Five-Minute Bible Stories
The Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids will guide readers from Genesis to Revelation, retelling beloved Bible stories AND tackling tricky questions like “What is sin?” and “What is the Trinity?”Read More
Each story is vividly illustrated, takes just five minutes to read, and includes a family connection to encourage family Bible study and help readers learn, talk, and pray together! PLUS, bonus content connects the dots of each Bible story, making the Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids a family devotional Bible that provides a big picture, applicational view of the Biblical narrative.
