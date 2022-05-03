Join the VeggieTales characters as they share favorite Bible stories and introduce young readers to the Bible.



Guaranteed to appeal to little ones, My First Veggie Bible Stories brings fans a collection of twelve favorite Bible stories. The Veggie brand has been long trusted by parents as a source of faith content and well-known for its signature humor and charm, and this book delivers on that promise.

Each story in this padded board book uses simple language and bright, colorful illustrations featuring Bob, Larry, Junior Asparagus, Laura Carrot, and other favorite VeggieTales characters. This collection covers beloved Bible stories from the Old and New Testaments and serves as a great introduction to the Bible for little ones, perfect for on-the-go reading or family storytime.