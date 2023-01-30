Free shipping on orders $35+

Growing God's Way
Growing God's Way

365 Daily Devos for Boys

by VeggieTales

Oct 3, 2023

384 Pages

Worthy Kids

9781546003601

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Religious / Christian / Devotional & Prayer

Explore God’s word with the Veggies in this year-long devotional perfect for boys looking to grow in their faith.
 
Full of encouraging Bible messages and favorite Veggie characters, this annual devotional offers boys and their loved ones the perfect opportunity to share time together each day. Each entry includes a Bible verse, short devotion, Thought of the Day, and prayer. Rich biblical content will help boys learn more about God as they develop a daily practice to keep him close in their lives. Great for bedtime reading, family devotion time, or as a fresh way to start each day, these devotionals remind growing boys of God's continued love and care.

VeggieTales