Very Veggie Devos for Little Ones
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Very Veggie Devos for Little Ones

by Pamela Kennedy

by Anne Kennedy Brady

Illustrated by Lisa Reed

Worthy Kids

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Board book / ISBN-13: 9780824919979

USD: $10.99  /  CAD: $14.99

ON SALE: February 7th 2017

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Religious / Christian / Devotional & Prayer

PAGE COUNT: 32

Board book
This collection of thirty simple devotions written for two- to four-year-olds is crafted to spark questions and begin conversations. From celebrating God’s love for us and relying on Him in times of need to sharing God’s love with those around us, the short reflections will encourage little ones to spend time with God each day. The devotions are paired with a Bible verse and short prayer, making the book perfect for bedtime, family devotion time, or as a fresh way to start the day.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

VeggieTales