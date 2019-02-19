Very Veggie Devos for Little Ones

This collection of thirty simple devotions written for two- to four-year-olds is crafted to spark questions and begin conversations. From celebrating God’s love for us and relying on Him in times of need to sharing God’s love with those around us, the short reflections will encourage little ones to spend time with God each day. The devotions are paired with a Bible verse and short prayer, making the book perfect for bedtime, family devotion time, or as a fresh way to start the day.