God's Word for Me

Join the Veggies as they explore God’s word in this year-long devotional perfect for young boys who want to grow in their faith and learn more about God.



Packed with encouraging Bible messages and favorite Veggie characters, this annual devotional offers boys and their loved ones the perfect opportunity to share time together each day. Each entry includes a Bible verse, short devotion, Thought of the Day, and prayer. Rich biblical content will help boys learn more about God and develop a daily practice to keep him close in their lives. Great for bedtime reading, family devotion time, or as a fresh way to start each day, these devotionals will remind growing boys that God is there for them—no matter what.