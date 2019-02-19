Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Count Your Blessings

Count Your Blessings

by

Illustrated by

The Veggies know that it’s importantâ??and funâ??to thank God for everything that is good. This new board book, with its colorful illustrations and lively verse, is the perfect way to introduce children to the concept of gratitude to God. On each spread, the Veggies take turns naming things for which they are thankful, such as food, family, and friends. Little ones will identify with the Veggies and their list of blessings, and the conclusion of the book challenges children to thank God for the blessings in their own lives.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Values & Virtues

On Sale: September 5th 2017

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 20

ISBN-13: 9780824916640

WorthyKids Logo
Board book
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

VeggieTales