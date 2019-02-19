Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Count Your Blessings
The Veggies know that it’s importantâ??and funâ??to thank God for everything that is good. This new board book, with its colorful illustrations and lively verse, is the perfect way to introduce children to the concept of gratitude to God. On each spread, the Veggies take turns naming things for which they are thankful, such as food, family, and friends. Little ones will identify with the Veggies and their list of blessings, and the conclusion of the book challenges children to thank God for the blessings in their own lives.
Board book
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use