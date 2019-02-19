Count Your Blessings

The Veggies know that it’s importantâ??and funâ??to thank God for everything that is good. This new board book, with its colorful illustrations and lively verse, is the perfect way to introduce children to the concept of gratitude to God. On each spread, the Veggies take turns naming things for which they are thankful, such as food, family, and friends. Little ones will identify with the Veggies and their list of blessings, and the conclusion of the book challenges children to thank God for the blessings in their own lives.