Love the World
Love the World

by Todd Parr

On Sale

Dec 12, 2023

Page Count

32 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316562331

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Friendship

Description

A celebration of love, respect, peace, and unity by bestselling author and illustrator Todd Parr.

Love your grin. Love your skin.
Love the bees. Love the trees.
Love giving a hand. Love taking a stand.
LOVE YOURSELF. LOVE THE WORLD!

What the world needs now is love—and who better than Todd Parr to share a message of kindness, charity, and acceptance. Touching upon themes including self-esteem, environmentalism, and respect for others, Todd uses his signature silly and accessible style to encourage readers to show love for themselves and all the people, places, and things they encounter.

Praise

Praise for Love the World:
 
"Parr's simplicity is integral to the power of his book. His positive messages are bolstered by the sunniness of his illustrations... Can love change the world? Here's hoping."
 —Kirkus Reviews
"Parr presents a rhythmic, rhyming picture book about the importance of loving oneself and the world around us.... Eye-catching illustrations reflect and celebrate the kind of simple, smiley-faced efforts a child might produce.... An appealing picture book best used for a classroom unit on Earth Day or one-on-one to talk about self-awareness and well-being."
 —School Library Journal
