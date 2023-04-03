Description

A celebration of love, respect, peace, and unity by bestselling author and illustrator Todd Parr.



Love your grin. Love your skin.

Love the bees. Love the trees.

Love giving a hand. Love taking a stand.

LOVE YOURSELF. LOVE THE WORLD!



What the world needs now is love—and who better than Todd Parr to share a message of kindness, charity, and acceptance. Touching upon themes including self-esteem, environmentalism, and respect for others, Todd uses his signature silly and accessible style to encourage readers to show love for themselves and all the people, places, and things they encounter.