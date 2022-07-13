Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

My Wish for the World
My Wish for the World

by Kristine A Lombardi

Hardcover
Regular Price $18.99

On Sale

Mar 21, 2023

Page Count

32 Pages

Publisher

Christy Ottaviano Books

ISBN-13

9780316433150

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Values & Virtues

Description

For fans of The Invisible Web and Be Kind, this comforting picture book delivers a hopeful message on the role kindness can play in our everyday lives. 

At bedtime, a child asks his mother what it is that she wishes for. She has many wishes—to respect nature and the earth, to give shelter to those in need, to lend a helping hand. No matter her wish, one thing is clear: there are lots of ways to show and encourage kindness.  

This uplifting book is a loving reminder that our wishes, when put into action, can help improve our world. 

What's Inside

