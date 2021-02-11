Make Your Bed with Skipper the Seal
Make Your Bed with Skipper the Seal

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316592352

USD: $18.99  /  CAD: $23.99

ON SALE: October 12th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Values & Virtues

PAGE COUNT: 48

A seal becomes a Navy SEAL in this children's adaptation of the #1 New York Times bestselling Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life…And Maybe the World by Admiral William H. McRaven.

As Skipper the seal embarks on Navy SEAL training, he and his hardworking friends learn much more than how to pass a swimming test or how to dive off a ship. To be a great SEAL, you also have to take risks, deal with failure, and persevere through tough times—just as you do in life. (And always remember to make your bed!)

In this entertaining children's adaptation of his #1 New York Times bestseller, Admiral William H. McRaven shares life lessons from Navy SEAL training and encourages young readers to become their best selves.

