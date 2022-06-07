A Good Deed Can Grow
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

A Good Deed Can Grow

by Jennifer Chambliss Bertman

Illustrated by Holly Hatam

Christy Ottaviano Books

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316351133

USD: $18.99  /  CAD: $23.99

ON SALE: February 7th 2023

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Values & Virtues

PAGE COUNT: 32

Hardcover
Discover the ripple effects of doing a good deed in this interactive picture book about the importance of kindness.  

A good deed can grow like a seed. . . . 

Join a loving community as they work to create a better world. Whether planting a garden or visiting a sick friend, picking up litter or playing music at the senior center, kind actions—no matter how big or small—can spread like a ripple, impacting the lives of others for the better.  

Jennifer Chambliss Bertman’s inspiring text and Holly Hatam’s joyful illustrations celebrate how anyone, young or old, can make a difference. It all starts with a good deed.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less