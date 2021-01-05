A gorgeously-illustrated picture book about the power of community from Caldecott-Honoree John Rocco



That night the wind roars and rumbles,

like the sound of a thousand waves

pounding the shoreline.



A young boy’s favorite place in the world is the old, splintery neighborhood dock. At this dock the boy can swim, fish, or watch minnows dart between the rocks. But a hurricane is coming…and its violent winds and rain carry with it anything that can float.



Caldecott Honoree John Rocco shows the power of community and the beauty of rebuilding after adversity in this dramatically illustrated follow-up to Blizzard and Blackout.

