Hurricane

by

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780759554931

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: September 7th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Action & Adventure

PAGE COUNT: 48

Hardcover
A gorgeously-illustrated picture book about the power of community from Caldecott-Honoree John Rocco  

That night the wind roars and rumbles, 
like the sound of a thousand waves 
pounding the shoreline. 
 
A young boy’s favorite place in the world is the old, splintery neighborhood dock. At this dock the boy can swim, fish, or watch minnows dart between the rocks. But a hurricane is coming…and its violent winds and rain carry with it anything that can float.
                                                                                                 
Caldecott Honoree John Rocco shows the power of community and the beauty of rebuilding after adversity in this dramatically illustrated follow-up to Blizzard and Blackout.
 

