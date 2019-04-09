Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Love the World
A celebration of love, respect, peace, and unity by bestselling author and illustrator Todd Parr.Read More
Love your grin. Love your skin.
Love the bees. Love the trees.
Love giving a hand. Love taking a stand.
LOVE YOURSELF. LOVE THE WORLD!
What the world needs now is love–and who better than Todd Parr to share a message of kindness, charity, and acceptance. Touching upon themes including self-esteem, environmentalism, and respect for others, Todd uses his signature silly and accessible style to encourage readers to show love for themselves and all the people, places, and things they encounter.
