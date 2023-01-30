Growing God's Way

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 3, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Explore God’s word with the Veggies in this year-long devotional perfect for girls looking to grow in their faith.



Full of encouraging Bible messages and favorite Veggie characters, this 365-day devotional offers girls and their loved ones the perfect opportunity to share time together each day. Each entry includes a Bible verse, short devotion, Thought of the Day, and prayer. Rich biblical content will help girls learn more about God as they develop a daily practice to keep him close in their lives. Great for bedtime reading, family devotion time, or as a fresh way to start each day, these devotionals remind growing girls of God's continued love and care.

