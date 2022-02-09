God's Word for Me
God's Word for Me

365 Daily Devos for Girls

by VeggieTales

Worthy Kids

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781546002888

USD: $11.99  /  CAD: $15.99

ON SALE: October 4th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Religious / Christian / Devotional & Prayer

PAGE COUNT: 384

Trade Paperback
Join the Veggies as they explore God’s word in this year-long devotional perfect for young girls who want to grow in their faith and learn more about God.

Packed with encouraging Bible messages and favorite Veggie characters, this annual devotional offers girls and their loved ones the perfect opportunity to share time together each day. Each entry includes a Bible verse, short devotion, Thought of the Day, and prayer. Rich biblical content will help girls learn more about God and develop a daily practice to keep him close in their lives. Great for bedtime reading, family devotion time, or as a fresh way to start each day, these devotionals will remind growing girls that God is there for them—no matter what.

VeggieTales