God Made You Special!
When you look in the mirror, you'll see his touch . . . ’cause God made you special, and he loves you very much! Join Bob and Larry and their friends as they spread the joyful message to children that God made each of us special! Here, the lyrics to this favorite VeggieTales song are illustrated with a cast of familiar characters in a small board book, just the right size for little hands.
Board book
