I Believe in You
by Sabrina Moyle

Illustrated by Eunice Moyle

Hardcover
Hardcover

On Sale

Sep 29, 2020

Page Count

32 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523507481

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Social Topics / Emotions & Feelings

Description

A charming picture book that inspires confidence, boosts self-esteem, and lovingly tells a child: No matter what you do, I believe in you!

Some days little dragon feels bold, and some days shy. Some days he dreams of spreading his wings to fly!
Unicorn is always there by his side for all little dragons and the big unicorns who love and support them.

Every child sometimes needs a little extra encouragement, a reminder that they are capable, resilient, and loved no matter what. Maybe it’s on the first day of school, or before a music recital or trying out for a team, or maybe it’s before going to the birthday party of a brand new friend. I Believe in You is the book for just that moment––an irresistibly sweet tale about a little dragon learning to spread his wings and a unicorn who offers unconditional support and motivation along the way.

 

