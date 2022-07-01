A charming picture book that inspires confidence, boosts self-esteem, and lovingly tells a child: No matter what you do, I believe in you!

Some days little dragon feels bold, and some days shy. Some days he dreams of spreading his wings to fly!

Unicorn is always there by his side for all little dragons and the big unicorns who love and support them.

Every child sometimes needs a little extra encouragement, a reminder that they are capable, resilient, and loved no matter what. Maybe it’s on the first day of school, or before a music recital or trying out for a team, or maybe it’s before going to the birthday party of a brand new friend. I Believe in You is the book for just that moment––an irresistibly sweet tale about a little dragon learning to spread his wings and a unicorn who offers unconditional support and motivation along the way.