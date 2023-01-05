Free shipping on $35+

Indestructibles: Happy and You Know It!
Chew Proof · Rip Proof · Nontoxic · 100% Washable (Book for Babies, Newborn Books, Safe to Chew)

by Amy Pixton

Illustrated by Vanja Kragulj

Trade Paperback

On Sale

Aug 31, 2021

Page Count

12 Pages

Publisher

Hachette Logo Large Light blue Hachette logo with icon and text

ISBN-13

9781523514151

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Social Topics / Emotions & Feelings

Description

If you’re happy and you know it, clap your hands! Clap Clap!

Teach baby the beloved song in a book that’s INDESTRUCTIBLE.
Indestructibles is the trusted series for easing little ones into story time. Beloved by babies and their parents, Indestructibles are built for the way babies “read” (i.e., with their hands and mouths) and are:
  • Rip Proof—made of ultra-durable tight-woven material
  • Waterproof—can be chewed on, drooled on, and washed!
  • Emergent Literacy Tool—bright pictures and few or no words encourage dialogic reading
  • Portable—lightweight books can go anywhere, perfect for the diaper bag and for travel
  • Safe for Baby—meets ASTM safety standards
 
 

What's Inside

Indestructibles