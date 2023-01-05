Amy Pixton

Vanja Kragulj is a Canadian illustrator and graphic designer originally from former Yugoslavia. She studied Visual Communications Design at Alberta University of the Arts and started out as an illustrator and graphic designer for children’s fashion in Montreal, Quebec. Since then, she has worked as a freelance graphic designer and illustrator on projects ranging from children’s product design, environmental graphics design, commercial illustration, public art and children’s publishing. Vanja’s work is inspired by her graphic design background making composition, color, and patterns key. She is passionate about creating work that is fun, colorful and adds beauty to the world. When she’s not illustrating, Vanja teaches children and adult illustration workshops and is a regular visitor to the local library children’s book section. She lives with her son Jun, husband Kenji and their miniature husky, in Calgary, Canada.



Amy Pixton is a mother of triplets who created Indestructibles after her mother-in-law, the artist Karen Pixton, began painting murals on Tyvek construction wrap. She lives with her family in Kansas City.

