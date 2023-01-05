Free shipping on $35+
Amy Pixton
Amy Pixton is a mother of triplets who created Indestructibles after her mother-in-law, the artist Karen Pixton, began painting murals on Tyvek construction wrap. She lives with her family in Kansas City.
By the Author
Indestructibles: This Little Piggy
This little piggy went to market. Wiggle baby’s big toe! Teach baby the beloved rhyme in a book that’s INDESTRUCTIBLE.Indestructibles is the trusted series for…
Indestructibles: Happy and You Know It!
If you’re happy and you know it, clap your hands! Clap Clap! Teach baby the beloved song in a book that’s INDESTRUCTIBLE.Indestructibles is the trusted…
Indestructibles: Rhyme with Me!
Books babies can really sink their teeth into! What’s a word that rhymes with tree? KNEE! How about a rhyme for cat? Yes, a HAT!…
Indestructibles: Let's Be Kind (A First Book of Manners)
Learn your very first manners in a book that’s indestructible. Let’s be kind—and share our toys. Let’s be kind—and help around the house. Let’s be…
Indestructibles: Baby, Let's Count!
Count with farm animals in a book that’s indestructible. Find the numbers and say the rhyme—all the way up way up to ten! Count…
Indestructibles: Baby, See the Colors!
The sky is blue—and so are blueberries! Tomatoes are red, just like ladybugs and stop signs! Flowers and giraffes are yellow—school buses, too! See…
Indestructibles: The Itsy Bitsy Spider
Sing a nursery rhyme with a book that’s Indestructible!Indestructibles is the trusted series for easing little ones into story time. Beloved by babies and their…
Indestructibles: Hello, Farm!
Say hello to farm animals in a book that’s indestructible! Who munches the grass? Hungry cows! Who rolls in the mud? Playful pigs! Who greets…
Indestructibles: Baby Animals
Teach baby all about baby animals in a book that’s indestructible! Baby likes to play in the bath. So does baby elephant! Baby likes to…
Indestructibles: Things That Go!
Learn all about things that go in a book that’s indestructible. Baby’s driving down the road. Look, a truck! Baby’s flying in the air. Wow,…
Indestructibles: Baby Peekaboo
Play peekaboo with baby in a book that’s indestructible! Who’s hiding behind the curtains? It’s Mommy! Who’s playing behind the toys? It’s Puppy! Who’s hiding…
Indestructibles: Baby Night-Night
Snuggle up at bedtime with a book that’s indestructible! Baby takes a bath. Splash! Baby puts on pajamas. Cozy! Baby gets kisses. Night-night! Indestructibles is…