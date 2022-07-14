Free shipping on orders $35+

Indestructibles: Happy Easter!
Indestructibles: Happy Easter!

Chew Proof · Rip Proof · Nontoxic · 100% Washable (Book for Babies, Newborn Books, Safe to Chew)

Created by Amy Pixton

Illustrated by Vanja Kragulj

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

Feb 14, 2023

12 Pages

workman-publishing-company

9781523514137

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Easter & Lent

Celebrate the traditions of Easter with this indestructible book for baby!
 
Easter is here! The Easter bunny brought yummy treats! Happy Easter, everyone!

The Original Indestructibles is the trusted series for easing little ones into story time. Beloved by babies and their parents, The Original Indestructibles are built for the way babies “read” (i.e., with their hands and mouths) and are:
  • Rip Proof—made of ultra-durable tight-woven material
  • Waterproof—can be chewed on, drooled on, and washed!
  • Emergent Literacy Tool—bright pictures and few or no words encourage dialogic reading
  • Portable—lightweight books can go anywhere, perfect for the diaper bag and for travel
  • Safe for Baby—meets ASTM safety standards

Indestructibles