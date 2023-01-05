Free shipping on $35+
Carolina Búzio
Carolina Buzio was born and raised in Portugal, where she studied Communication Design at the Fine-Arts University of Porto. She spent one year abroad in Budapest at MOME, where she published her first children’s book: Gato das Botas. In 2012 Carolina moved to Berlin, where she now works as a freelance illustrator, animator, and creator of quirky characters.
Amy Pixton, a mother of triplets, created Indestructibles after bits of traditional board books found their way into her babies’ mouths. Amy lives in Kansas City with her husband and their three children.
