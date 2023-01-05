Indestructibles: Rhyme with Me!

Rip Proof—made of ultra-durable tight-woven material

Waterproof—can be chewed on, drooled on, and washed!

Emergent Literacy Tool—bright pictures and few or no words encourage dialogic reading

Portable—lightweight books can go anywhere, perfect for the diaper bag and for travel

Safe for Baby—meets ASTM safety standards

What’s a word that rhymes with tree? KNEE!How about a rhyme for cat? Yes, a HAT!Do you know what rhymes with pie? A FLY in the SKY!Have fun with rhyming in a book that’s INDESTRUCTIBLE!is the trusted series for easing little ones into storytime. Beloved by babies and their parents,are built for the way babies “read” (i.e., with their hands and mouths) and are: