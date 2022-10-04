Free shipping on orders $35+

Indestructibles: Hear the Sounds (High Color High Contrast)
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Indestructibles: Hear the Sounds (High Color High Contrast)

Chew Proof · Rip Proof · Nontoxic · 100% Washable (Book for Babies, Newborn Books, Safe to Chew)

by Amy Pixton

Illustrated by Lizzy Doyle

Regular Price $5.99

Regular Price $8.99 CAD

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $5.99

Regular Price $8.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 6, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jun 6, 2023

Page Count

12 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523519477

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Concepts / Senses & Sensation

Description

Indestructibles is the trusted series for easing little ones into story time. Beloved by babies and their parents, Indestructibles are built for the way babies “read” (i.e., with their hands and mouths) and are:

  • Rip Proof—made of ultra-durable tight-woven material
  • Waterproof—can be chewed on, drooled on, and washed!
  • Emergent Literacy Tool—bright pictures and few or no words encourage dialogic reading
  • Portable—lightweight books can go anywhere, perfect for the diaper bag and for travel
  • Safe for Baby—meets ASTM safety standards
This new book, in high-contrast and high-color, is perfect for the way the youngest babies see, and introduces key concepts of hearing sounds.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Indestructibles